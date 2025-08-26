WWE RAW Holds Steady On Netflix With 2.8 Million Views

WWE Raw’s global numbers on Netflix remained steady for the August 18 episode, holding its place among the platform’s most-watched shows.

According to official figures released by Netflix, the episode brought in 2.8 million viewers with 5.4 million hours watched, ranking seventh overall worldwide and placing in the top ten across 15 different countries. The viewership matched the previous week’s tally of 2.8 million, while the total hours watched showed a slight increase from 5.3 million. Once again, Netflix’s top-ranked show was Wednesday Season 2, which delivered 13.4 million views.

The August 18 edition of RAW opened with Seth Rollins and The Vision delivering an in-ring promo, only for Jey Uso to interrupt and set the stage for the night’s Extreme Rules main event against Bron Breakker.

Tag team action saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day successfully defend their World Tag Team Championship against Mr. Iguana and Dragon Lee. Later, IYO SKY picked up a victory over Raquel Rodriguez, though the aftermath brought chaos when Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attacked SKY, only for Rhea Ripley to run in and even the odds.

The night closed with Jey Uso defeating Bron Breakker in a chaotic Extreme Rules match that featured heavy interference from multiple stars, keeping the crowd on edge until the final bell.

