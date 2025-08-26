KnokX Pro Under Fire As Wrestlers Claim Students Were Warned Against Talking To LAPD

KnokX Pro is facing serious allegations following the shocking incident that left wrestler Syko Stu hospitalized. Reports suggest that students at the wrestling school have been told not to cooperate with police investigating the matter.

The incident occurred at a KnokX Pro show in Los Angeles, where Raja Jackson, son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, slammed Stu unconscious and continued striking him as he lay unresponsive. Stu is now conscious and has partial memory of what happened but remains in critical care. TMZ confirmed on Sunday that the LAPD is actively investigating the assault.

Douglas Malo and Ian Morgan, both associated with KnokX Pro, appeared on The Scaling Up podcast to discuss the situation. During the broadcast, they displayed screenshots of messages allegedly sent by a KnokX Pro employee warning students not to discuss the incident publicly.

“I have been slowly distancing myself from this brand because I am not surprised at all that this happened,” Morgan said.

Malo made it clear that Rikishi was not to blame, saying, “Rikishi gets the blame because his name is on the school, but that doesn’t represent him.”

Morgan, who was not present at the event, alleged that students were instructed not to cooperate with police. “The most disgusting thing is that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police,” he said.

He continued, “From what I hear, the police were there investigating the scene shortly after Stu was removed. And there has been multiple requests that have gone downstream from upper management to not talk with the police directly if they are contacted and to only let a certain group of individuals interact with the police. That is extremely dishonest. You guys let your friend almost die and now you’re trying to have people lie for you.”

Screenshots shared during the podcast were allegedly messages from KnokX Pro’s Kevin Thomas, which read:

“Kevin Thomas: Please refrain from engaging in comment sections on social media posts about this tragedy. It will be weaponized in potential criminal and civil cases. Fly low.”

“Kevin Thomas: If Law Enforcement or an attorney for the suspect contacts you in any capacity, let someone here know right away for guidance on how to address them. @everyone”

Malo said he personally spoke with police and gave his information, adding that officers arrived at the scene about 15 minutes after the incident.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover Stu’s medical expenses, recovery needs, and lost income. The page reads:

“Hello everyone, I’m reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith better known as SykoStu. On August 23rd he was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health.

Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it.

Any Donation will be used to cover

-Uncovered medical expenses

-Recovery support

-Loss of Income

Thank you so much for everyone’s support as we get through these trying times.”

The full episode of The Scaling Up podcast featuring Ian Morgan and Douglas Malo is available online, with the alleged text messages appearing around the 14-minute 36-second mark.