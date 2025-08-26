×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Orange Cassidy Nearing AEW Comeback After Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Orange Cassidy Nearing AEW Comeback After Injury Recovery

Orange Cassidy could be back on AEW television sooner than many expected.

According to BodySlam.net, Cassidy has officially been cleared to wrestle and is now simply waiting on AEW’s creative direction for his return.

Cassidy had been sidelined since April after tearing his pectoral muscle during a match that involved Ricochet and Mike Bailey. At the time, the injury was thought to keep him out of action for an extended period, but his recovery has gone far better than anticipated.

With “Freshly Squeezed” now ready to compete again, speculation is running wild among fans. Some believe he may chase championship gold, others think he could reunite with friends, while many expect him to continue his unique solo run. Whatever AEW decides, it appears only a matter of time before Orange Cassidy makes his long-awaited comeback.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy