Orange Cassidy Nearing AEW Comeback After Injury Recovery

Orange Cassidy could be back on AEW television sooner than many expected.

According to BodySlam.net, Cassidy has officially been cleared to wrestle and is now simply waiting on AEW’s creative direction for his return.

Cassidy had been sidelined since April after tearing his pectoral muscle during a match that involved Ricochet and Mike Bailey. At the time, the injury was thought to keep him out of action for an extended period, but his recovery has gone far better than anticipated.

With “Freshly Squeezed” now ready to compete again, speculation is running wild among fans. Some believe he may chase championship gold, others think he could reunite with friends, while many expect him to continue his unique solo run. Whatever AEW decides, it appears only a matter of time before Orange Cassidy makes his long-awaited comeback.

