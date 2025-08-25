×
Update on WWE's Vacant Women’s World Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Update on WWE's Vacant Women’s World Championship

WWE is set to crown a new Women’s World Champion soon, but the title match will not occur at Clash in Paris. Stephanie Vaquer was scheduled to face Naomi at the August 31 PLE, but Naomi vacated the title due to her pregnancy.

During a recent episode of Raw, it was announced that Vaquer will still contend for the championship, with her opponent revealed next week. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce informed Vaquer, “Paris cannot happen. But you will have your championship match. I already have an opponent in mind.” Vaquer expressed disappointment about missing Clash in Paris but understands the circumstances, having earned her title shot by winning a battle royal last month at WWE Evolution.

It remains unclear whether IYO SKY is still in line for a title shot, as she was set to challenge Naomi on the August 11 episode of Raw before Naomi's clearance to compete was revoked. Naomi confirmed her pregnancy last week and has vowed to return to compete for the Women’s World Championship.

