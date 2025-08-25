RVD Stuns Fans By Supporting Rampage Jackson’s Son After KnokX Pro Attack

RVD has taken fans by surprise after showing support for Raja Jackson, the son of UFC veteran Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, following a violent incident that stunned the wrestling world.

At the KnokX Pro event on August 23 in Los Angeles, Raja Jackson launched an unprovoked attack on Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a match. Reports suggest that fellow wrestler AJ Mana may have provoked the situation, allegedly urging Jackson to retaliate for an earlier altercation that same day.

TMZ has since reported that KnokX Pro will permanently ban Raja Jackson after labeling his behavior a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.” The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the scene, and the case is now under investigation.

Witnesses have begun speaking out, including wrestler Douglas Malo, who was present during the incident. Malo attempted to pull Jackson away but was instead taken down himself in a double leg attack. Reflecting on what happened, Malo said, “This is so shocking because they were supposed to do a small spot and before you know it, he’s raining down punches.” He described the attack as both “tragic” and “barbaric,” noting that families and children, including his own mother, were left horrified by what unfolded.

Amidst the widespread backlash, WWE Hall of Famer RVD stood out as one of the few to publicly back Raja Jackson. On X/Twitter, he left fans stunned by writing, “So far, I got Raja’s back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast.” RVD promised to address the situation further on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, leaving the wrestling community curious about his perspective on the controversy.