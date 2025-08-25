×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Netflix House To Feature WWE RAW Mini Golf Hole In Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Netflix House To Feature WWE RAW Mini Golf Hole In Philadelphia

EWE is teaming up with Netflix this November in a way fans have never seen before. Netflix will open its first-ever permanent fan attraction, Netflix House, at the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia on November 12, with a second location in Dallas following on December 11.

One of the highlights will be a nine-hole mini-golf course called “Top 9,” featuring a WWE RAW themed hole. Fans will literally get to swing putters through the squared circle.

The massive venue will cover more than 100,000 square feet, offering immersive set pieces, VR games, a restaurant, and exclusive merchandise. Entry is free.

Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said: “Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years.”

Other attractions include experiences based on Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Is It Cake, Rebel Moon, ONE PIECE, and Wednesday. Dallas will add even bigger attractions, with Las Vegas scheduled for 2027.

Ticketed experiences go on sale October 17 for Philadelphia and November 18 for Dallas. Fans can also register for early access at NetflixHouse.com.

With WWE RAW joining Netflix House, fans will soon be able to step into the drama and excitement of Monday nights like never before.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy