Netflix House To Feature WWE RAW Mini Golf Hole In Philadelphia

EWE is teaming up with Netflix this November in a way fans have never seen before. Netflix will open its first-ever permanent fan attraction, Netflix House, at the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia on November 12, with a second location in Dallas following on December 11.

One of the highlights will be a nine-hole mini-golf course called “Top 9,” featuring a WWE RAW themed hole. Fans will literally get to swing putters through the squared circle.

The massive venue will cover more than 100,000 square feet, offering immersive set pieces, VR games, a restaurant, and exclusive merchandise. Entry is free.

Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said: “Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years.”

Other attractions include experiences based on Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Is It Cake, Rebel Moon, ONE PIECE, and Wednesday. Dallas will add even bigger attractions, with Las Vegas scheduled for 2027.

Ticketed experiences go on sale October 17 for Philadelphia and November 18 for Dallas. Fans can also register for early access at NetflixHouse.com.

With WWE RAW joining Netflix House, fans will soon be able to step into the drama and excitement of Monday nights like never before.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).