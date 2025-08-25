Update on NXT Premium Live Events Following WWE ESPN Deal

WWE’s new billion-dollar partnership with ESPN has left fans wondering what that means for NXT, but the brand is not moving just yet. While the main roster Premium Live Events will begin streaming on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service following Clash in Paris, NXT will remain available on Peacock for now.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during the August 25 Fightful Report podcast that WWE’s deal with ESPN was only finalized after Peacock approved the arrangement. As part of that agreement, certain WWE content will stay on Peacock, including Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT’s Premium Live Events.

This means upcoming shows such as NXT Deadline, Halloween Havoc, and Stand & Deliver will still be found on Peacock rather than shifting to ESPN. For fans, this provides clarity after recent speculation that NXT’s future streaming rights and archive library could eventually be shopped to other platforms, including ESPN.

At present, no changes have been announced for NXT’s accessibility, offering reassurance to viewers who have supported the brand’s growth and momentum in recent years.

