×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Update on NXT Premium Live Events Following WWE ESPN Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Update on NXT Premium Live Events Following WWE ESPN Deal

WWE’s new billion-dollar partnership with ESPN has left fans wondering what that means for NXT, but the brand is not moving just yet. While the main roster Premium Live Events will begin streaming on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service following Clash in Paris, NXT will remain available on Peacock for now.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during the August 25 Fightful Report podcast that WWE’s deal with ESPN was only finalized after Peacock approved the arrangement. As part of that agreement, certain WWE content will stay on Peacock, including Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT’s Premium Live Events.

This means upcoming shows such as NXT Deadline, Halloween Havoc, and Stand & Deliver will still be found on Peacock rather than shifting to ESPN. For fans, this provides clarity after recent speculation that NXT’s future streaming rights and archive library could eventually be shopped to other platforms, including ESPN.

At present, no changes have been announced for NXT’s accessibility, offering reassurance to viewers who have supported the brand’s growth and momentum in recent years.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy