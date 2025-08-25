Brody King Explains Why He Wore Abolish ICE Shirt On AEW Dynamite

Brody King addressed his choice to wear an Abolish ICE shirt on AEW Dynamite while speaking at the AEW Forbidden Door 2025 post-show press conference.

“I came from a punk rock, hardcore background. That stuff is normal in our world. Speaking on injustice is important to me. I appreciate that I work for a company that allows us to have our own voice, whether I ask for it or not [laughs]. Thank you, Tony [Khan]. Using your platform for good or to help in any capacity is the right thing to do.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Brody also shared on Twitter/X that proceeds from sales of the shirt were donated to The Local Hearts Foundation to support families affected by ICE raids.

