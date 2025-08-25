×
Brody King Explains Why He Wore Abolish ICE Shirt On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Brody King addressed his choice to wear an Abolish ICE shirt on AEW Dynamite while speaking at the AEW Forbidden Door 2025 post-show press conference.

“I came from a punk rock, hardcore background. That stuff is normal in our world. Speaking on injustice is important to me. I appreciate that I work for a company that allows us to have our own voice, whether I ask for it or not [laughs]. Thank you, Tony [Khan]. Using your platform for good or to help in any capacity is the right thing to do.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Brody also shared on Twitter/X that proceeds from sales of the shirt were donated to The Local Hearts Foundation to support families affected by ICE raids.

