×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NJPW Confirms Next IWGP World And NEVER Title Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
NJPW Confirms Next IWGP World And NEVER Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matches and the upcoming NEVER Openweight title defense.

Following Zack Sabre Jr.’s successful defense against Nigel McGuinness at Forbidden Door, he will put the IWGP World title on the line against Ren Narita at Destruction in Kobe on September 28. Narita earned the shot by defeating ZSJ during G1 Climax 35.

On the same show, Boltin Oleg will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Don Fale. Oleg previously defeated Fale in this year’s New Japan Cup.

The winner of ZSJ vs. Narita will not wait until Wrestle Kingdom, as G1 winner Konosuke Takeshita is set to challenge for the IWGP World title at King of Pro Wrestling on October 13.

Below is NJPW’s upcoming schedule:

  • September 7 – Blue Justice XVI (Chiba): Yuji Nagata vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

  • September 12 – Shinnichi-Champion Event (Korakuen Hall): Generation Crash Match – Taguchi, Taichi, Ishii & ZSJ vs. Fujita, Oiwa, Uemura & Umino

  • September 13 – Road to Destruction (Korakuen Hall): NEVER Six-Man Tag Titles – Wato, YOH & Yano vs. Taguchi, El Desperado & Tanahashi

  • September 15 – NJPW Battle Line (Hokkaido): 2/3 Falls Special Rules – Taguchi, El Desperado & Tanahashi vs. Honma, Makabe & Yano

  • September 24 – Road to Destruction (Hokkaido): Tanahashi vs. Master Wato; DOUKI & SHO defend Junior Tag Titles vs. Fujita & Robbie Eagles; El Desperado defends Junior Heavyweight Title vs. YOH

  • September 28 – Destruction in Kobe: ZSJ vs. Narita (IWGP World Title), Oleg vs. Fale (NEVER Title), Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan, Taichi & Ishii vs. Knockout Brothers (IWGP Tag Titles), Ishimori vs. Takahashi, Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi (IWGP Global Title)

  • October 13 – King of Pro Wrestling: IWGP World Title – ZSJ or Narita vs. Konosuke Takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy