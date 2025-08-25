NJPW Confirms Next IWGP World And NEVER Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matches and the upcoming NEVER Openweight title defense.
Following Zack Sabre Jr.’s successful defense against Nigel McGuinness at Forbidden Door, he will put the IWGP World title on the line against Ren Narita at Destruction in Kobe on September 28. Narita earned the shot by defeating ZSJ during G1 Climax 35.
On the same show, Boltin Oleg will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Don Fale. Oleg previously defeated Fale in this year’s New Japan Cup.
The winner of ZSJ vs. Narita will not wait until Wrestle Kingdom, as G1 winner Konosuke Takeshita is set to challenge for the IWGP World title at King of Pro Wrestling on October 13.
Below is NJPW’s upcoming schedule:
September 7 – Blue Justice XVI (Chiba): Yuji Nagata vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
September 12 – Shinnichi-Champion Event (Korakuen Hall): Generation Crash Match – Taguchi, Taichi, Ishii & ZSJ vs. Fujita, Oiwa, Uemura & Umino
September 13 – Road to Destruction (Korakuen Hall): NEVER Six-Man Tag Titles – Wato, YOH & Yano vs. Taguchi, El Desperado & Tanahashi
September 15 – NJPW Battle Line (Hokkaido): 2/3 Falls Special Rules – Taguchi, El Desperado & Tanahashi vs. Honma, Makabe & Yano
September 24 – Road to Destruction (Hokkaido): Tanahashi vs. Master Wato; DOUKI & SHO defend Junior Tag Titles vs. Fujita & Robbie Eagles; El Desperado defends Junior Heavyweight Title vs. YOH
September 28 – Destruction in Kobe: ZSJ vs. Narita (IWGP World Title), Oleg vs. Fale (NEVER Title), Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan, Taichi & Ishii vs. Knockout Brothers (IWGP Tag Titles), Ishimori vs. Takahashi, Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi (IWGP Global Title)
October 13 – King of Pro Wrestling: IWGP World Title – ZSJ or Narita vs. Konosuke Takeshita
