NJPW Confirms Next IWGP World And NEVER Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship matches and the upcoming NEVER Openweight title defense.

Following Zack Sabre Jr.’s successful defense against Nigel McGuinness at Forbidden Door, he will put the IWGP World title on the line against Ren Narita at Destruction in Kobe on September 28. Narita earned the shot by defeating ZSJ during G1 Climax 35.

On the same show, Boltin Oleg will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Don Fale. Oleg previously defeated Fale in this year’s New Japan Cup.

The winner of ZSJ vs. Narita will not wait until Wrestle Kingdom, as G1 winner Konosuke Takeshita is set to challenge for the IWGP World title at King of Pro Wrestling on October 13.

Below is NJPW’s upcoming schedule: