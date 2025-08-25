Roman Reigns Set To Open Tonight's WWE Raw As Nikki Bella Addresses Becky Lynch

Monday Night Raw aired live today from Birmingham, England, serving as the final stop before this Sunday’s Clash in Paris premium live event. The go-home episode set the stage for the highly anticipated card in France.

Roman Reigns opened the show, addressing the crowd before making his last remarks directed at his Clash in Paris opponent, Bronson Reed. The Tribal Chief set the tone early, ensuring the focus remained on the upcoming showdown.

The women’s division also played a major role on the broadcast. Nikki Bella issued a challenge to Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, continuing their heated rivalry heading into the weekend. Later, Rhea Ripley faced former Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez in a competitive singles match, adding further intrigue to the division.

Elsewhere on the card, Penta clashed with Kofi Kingston in what proved to be a hard-fought battle, keeping the energy high throughout the show.

