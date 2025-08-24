Blake Monroe Defeats Jordynne Grace At NXT Heatwave

Singles Match: Jordynne Grace vs Blake Monroe

After a great video package showing us how TNA's former star and AEW's former darling got here, we get our entrances ahead of our 8:12pm bell. Grace starts off aggressive, taking it to Monroe and pummeling her with strong strikes and powerful suplexes. Monroe looks for a kick but Grace catches the leg and uses it to hit a Fisherman's suplex. Grace takes the action outside, hitting a nice Fallaway Slam on the outside floor. Grace maintains control for a few minutes. Monroe manages to rip Grace down mid-spot, stunning Grace and giving Monroe full control. The crowd gets loudly behind both Superstars as Monroe slows the pace horribly. The action heads outside, where Monroe tries to use the ring post to work over Grace's shoulder.

Monroe takes it back into the ring and keeps the pace slow, targeting Grace's left shoulder with deliberate strikes and working holds. Grace tries to fight back but Monroe drops her with a Sling Blade. Grace finally gains some separation after using her strength to raise Monroe up (while Monroe had an arm bar on her) and slam her into the ropes. Monroe slingshots into the canvas, breaking the hold. Both rise simultaneously and begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Grace gets the upper hand, battling Monroe into the corner until the ref forces the break. Grace continues to lay into Grace. A short-arm clotheslines from Grace; Grace with a ripcord clothesline. Grace with a beautiful spinebuster, followed by a Jackhammer and a cover attempt at 8:19pm.

Grace looks for a reverse Alabama Slam. Monroe grabs the bottom turnbuckle but Grace rips her free--and causes the turnbuckle pad to be ripped free--and hits the spot anyway. The two battle for control in the middle of the ring. Monroe manages to slap a arm submission in, but Grace escapes. Monroe looks for a pin but no joy. Grace takes another turn in control, looking for a pin herself. Grace and Monroe headbutt each other; that sounded ugly. Grace backs off and charges Monroe; Monroe headbutts Grace again, and again it sounds wicked. I think they need to learn about Chris Benoit, don't do that shit man. Monroe with yet another effing headbutt, then covers for no joy after a snap suplex. Monroe begins to set Grace up on the top turnbuckle. Monroe with a headscissors hold but Grace powers her up and hits a Powerbomb off the middle rope, covering for two. The pace picks up until Monroe sends Grace face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Monroe stomps on Grace's head on the exposed turnbuckle, hits a slam, and picks up the win at 8:25pm!

Your Winner, Blake Monroe! (13 minutes)

Where you going, @BlakeMonroeWWE??? 😅@JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/Xnhdtf3Iaq — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

😲 😲 😲



This was gnarly!@BlakeMonroeWWE pic.twitter.com/BfT1H90tBw — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025