WWE NXT Heatwave Results - August 24, 2025

We finally get to our program, with commentary welcoming us over a montage of shots showing various NXT Superstars either arriving or backstage. Our card's quickly rundown then we're off to a vignette hyping Heatwave.

Number One Contendership Triple-Threat Match: Jaida Parker vs Kelani Jordan vs Lola Vice

Jaida Parker is out first at 7:06pm EST. Kelani Jordan is out next; commentary notes that her parents are at ringside. Last out is Lola Vice. We get our bell at 7:09pm. The opening moments see Jaida Parker start off strong. Parker positions both women across the middle ropes in the corner, one on top of the other, and hits a big stomp spot to a great pop. Parker sends Jordan outside so she can focus solely on Vice. Parker looks for a cover early on, but no joy. Jordan takes a turn in control, sending Parker outside before engaging Vice. Parker with a few high-octane spots, including a modified springboard corkscrew leg drop for a short cover.

Parker rallies, dragging Jordan out of the ring, and the two battle along the ringside area. Parker uses a Hurricanrana to drop Jordan. Jordan enters the ring and counters the two-second offense from Lola Vice. Jordan takes time working over Vice until Parker gets involved. Parker looks to grab a downed Vice, and Lola shows a sign of offensive life by slapping on a lock. Jordan dives off the top turnbuckle to take them both out to a big pop. Jordan takes a stretch in control, using the ropes to execute some high-flying maneuvers, all to great pops. Jordan isolates Vice in the ring and hits a beautiful springboard/split strike (even commentary didn't know what to call it) for a quick cover attempt. Vice uses a rolling back suplex then slaps on a Dragon Sleeper. Jordan escapes in time for Parker to enter the fray.

Vice finally gets some true offense in, firing off rapid-fire kicks and strikes to batter both women into seated positions in opposite corners. Vice hits multiple running hip attacks on both women. Vice with a suplex on Jordan, then slaps in a modified sleeper. Parker breaks it with a cannonball. Jordan attempts to cover both women, but no joy. The crowd's eating it up. Parker throws Vice out of the ring. Parker and Jordan begin to to slug it out. Parker with a slam and a cover before the two engage again. They battle into a corner and threaten a Superplex. Lola Vice enters, positions under them, and the three execute a triple-decker Superplex. All three are down for a few moments.

They rise to knees/seated positions and begin to slug it out, slowly battling up to their feet. Lola fires off kicks and knees; Parker drops her with a spinning back elbow. Kelani with a scissors kick to drop Parker in the dropzone. Parker gets her knees up to block Jordan's diving attack. Parker looks for Hypnotic; Vice stops her with a roundhouse kick. Jordan hoists Vice up and spins her around, slamming her into the mat. Parker heads up top and looks for a 450 but is far too short. Vice grabs her and slaps her into a Dragon Sleeper. Jordan can't make the save and Vice gets the win via submission at 7:20pm!

Your Winner and #1 Contender, Lola Vice! (11 minutes, submission)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank(c) vs DarkState

It's time for our second match, and our first for championship gold. Out first are the DarkState, and we're not going to be told which two of the four will represent them until the the bell. Our champs are out next. DarkState will be represented by Dion Lennox & Osiris. We get our bell at 7:30pm. The champs start off very strong, easily flying around the ring battering DarkState. After about three minutes, Dion Lennox seizes control for DarkState. He begins to work Hank over at the ringside area, rolling in to break the ref's countout from time to time. Lennox slams Hank's head repeatedly into the hardest side of the ring, the apron. Hank finally manages to battle into the ring and begins crawling towards Tank, only for Osiris to tag in and stop him.

They stretch out the hot tag segment for quite some time, ultimately ending it prematurely when Osiris hits a scoop slam and covers for a two. Tank dives in to make the save; Dion flies in to take down Tank with an impressive flying lariat. Lennox tags in and covers Hank for two. Dion squeezes Hank's head in a vice-like grip, using the working hold to keep the co-champ contained. This drags on for a bit. Finally Hank hits a desperation clothesline to drop Lennox. Tank gets the hot tag at 7:38pm and clears house, hitting suplexes and big barrel-rolling clotheslines to batter the challengers. Tank slams Lennox into the mat and covers for two; Osiris makes the save. Osiris sends Tank outside and distracts the ref, allowing other members of DarkState to attack him.

Dion uses a Spinebuster to set up a DarkState double-team bomb. Osiris covers but only gets a two. DarkState isolate Tank in their corner; Hank's down somewhere at ringside, off-camera. DarkState begin to use hot tags to double-team Tank. They try to set up a double-suplex but Tank fights back. Tank knocks them both down to the mat, climbs the top rope and hits a Swanton off the top on both challengers! Hank is finally back in this and fires up off a hot tag, hitting a Big Bossman Slam on Dion! He then climbs the top turnbuckles and dives to the outside, wiping out the non-legal members of DarkState! Hank & Tank position in corners and hit their double belly splash on Dion. DarkState's non-participants quickly rally to distract them. DarkState sends Hank outside, picks up Tank, and hits the DarkState Doomsday to pick up the win in a confusing end at 7:41pm.

Your Winner AND NEW NXT Tag Team Champions, Dark State! (11 minutes)

Backstage: NXT GM Ava Raines & Lexis King

Ava sets up a match between Myles Bourne & Lexis King for NXT Tuesday. Apparently Lexis recently blinded Myles. Also, breaking news: Lola Vice will get her championship shot at NXT No Mercy on September 27th.

TNA Knockouts Championship Triple-Threat Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/ Fatal Influence vs Masha Slamovich vs Ash by Elegance

Out first at 7:44pm is TNA's Ash by Elegance (WWE's fka Dana Brooke), featuring the full entourage and her own special ring announcer. Next is TNA's Masha Slamovich, then the TNA Knockouts Champion/NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. We get our bell at 7:49pm. Totally easy match to cover. Uh, Masha Slamovich starts off strong and completely dominates Ash early on. Jacy Jayne gets involved, taking her turn battering Ash. Jacy spends frequent time taunting the crowd (to pops) and her competitors. Frequently early on, all three are engaging and pairing off. This is our third match (of six) in like 45 minutes, the pacing is fast tonight. Ash gets some offense in on Jayne, looking for a few early cover attempts for no joy. Ash with a beautiful Blockbuster attempt into a cover but again, no joy. Tonight's results coverage are brought to you by the phrase: no joy! Didn't get the end result you were expecting? Sounds like you got some no joy!

Masha kicked Ash in the face, twice. Jacy clubs the ever-loving tar out of Masha from behind, but she rallies and hits a springboard dropkick to drop the double-champ. Masha unloads on both competitors before looking for a cover on Jacy. The crowd begins to align behind Masha. Jayne takes a turn in control, attacking both challengers in opposite corners with multiple cannonballs Masha avoids one and hits a running cannonball driver on Ash, driving the champ into her like a weapon. The crowd tries to rally behind Masha, but are equally torn between Masha and Jacy. Masha looks for a driver but Jayne escapes; the two slug it out for a while. Jacy with a big knee to the side of Masha's face on the apron; Jayne pulls her in over the middle rope and hits a neckbreaker for a cover attempt. Ash takes a turn in control, stomping on Slamovich in the corner. Ash looks for a springboard Moonsault on Masha. Jayne immediately attacks Ash with a diving move as soon as Ash lands. Jayne covers but no joy.

Jayne turns her attention to Masha, setting her up on the top turnbuckle. Jacy climbs the middle ropes and looks for a Superplex but Masha slaps on the brakes. Masha shoves Jayne off. Jayne fires off a step-up kick to rock the challenger. Jayne climbs all the way up and hits a Hurricanrana! Jayne covers but Ash makes the save with a Meteora from outta nowhere. Ash covers but Fatal Influence throw Jayne's foot on the bottom rope, unseen by the ref. The ref stops the count Fatal Influence get into a yelling match with the Elegance Brand. The ref catches Jazmyn Nyx trying to cheat and ejects Fatal Influence. Back in the ring, Jayne looks for a running apron kick on Masha. Masha catches her leg and drives her into the floor. Ash dives off, wiping out both Masha and Jacy at the ringside area.

Ash gets Masha into the ring and covers, but no joy. Ash rebounds off the ropes and walks (literally) right into a side kick from Masha. Ash drops Masha then uses the ropes for a Tornado DDT. Ash with a springboard middle rope moonsault and covers. Jacy Jayne hits a running knee from outta nowhere to break it up, then covers Masha. No joy! Jayne backs up and charges, looking for a running knee on Masha. Masha dodges and rolls her up for two. Jayne hits the Rolling Encore on her and covers but the Elegance Brand drags her out! Ash heads up top, dives off and hits a splash to cover and pick up the win at 7:01pm!

Your Winner AND NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash by Elegance! (12 minutes)

Singles Match: Jordynne Grace vs Blake Monroe

After a great video package showing us how TNA's former star and AEW's former darling got here, we get our entrances ahead of our 8:12pm bell. Grace starts off aggressive, taking it to Monroe and pummeling her with strong strikes and powerful suplexes. Monroe looks for a kick but Grace catches the leg and uses it to hit a Fisherman's suplex. Grace takes the action outside, hitting a nice Fallaway Slam on the outside floor. Grace maintains control for a few minutes. Monroe manages to rip Grace down mid-spot, stunning Grace and giving Monroe full control. The crowd gets loudly behind both Superstars as Monroe slows the pace horribly. The action heads outside, where Monroe tries to use the ring post to work over Grace's shoulder.

Monroe takes it back into the ring and keeps the pace slow, targeting Grace's left shoulder with deliberate strikes and working holds. Grace tries to fight back but Monroe drops her with a Sling Blade. Grace finally gains some separation after using her strength to raise Monroe up (while Monroe had an arm bar on her) and slam her into the ropes. Monroe slingshots into the canvas, breaking the hold. Both rise simultaneously and begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Grace gets the upper hand, battling Monroe into the corner until the ref forces the break. Grace continues to lay into Grace. A short-arm clotheslines from Grace; Grace with a ripcord clothesline. Grace with a beautiful spinebuster, followed by a Jackhammer and a cover attempt at 8:19pm.

Grace looks for a reverse Alabama Slam. Monroe grabs the bottom turnbuckle but Grace rips her free--and causes the turnbuckle pad to be ripped free--and hits the spot anyway. The two battle for control in the middle of the ring. Monroe manages to slap a arm submission in, but Grace escapes. Monroe looks for a pin but no joy. Grace takes another turn in control, looking for a pin herself. Grace and Monroe headbutt each other; that sounded ugly. Grace backs off and charges Monroe; Monroe headbutts Grace again, and again it sounds wicked. I think they need to learn about Chris Benoit, don't do that shit man. Monroe with yet another effing headbutt, then covers for no joy after a snap suplex. Monroe begins to set Grace up on the top turnbuckle. Monroe with a headscissors hold but Grace powers her up and hits a Powerbomb off the middle rope, covering for two. The pace picks up until Monroe sends Grace face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Monroe stomps on Grace's head on the exposed turnbuckle, hits a slam, and picks up the win at 8:25pm!

Your Winner, Blake Monroe! (13 minutes)

Mixed Tag Team Match: NXT North American Champion Ethan Page & Chelsea Green w/ the Secret Hervice vs Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

Out first is Tavion Heights and his partner, LFG season 1 winner and Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele. Out next, accompanied by the Secret Hervice, are Chelsea Green and Ethan Page. Booker T stands up in respect for Chelsea Green. What a true patriHOT! We get our bell at 8:38pm. We start off with Tyra and Chelsea. Tyra executes a beautiful Lou Gehrig Role. The men come in and Tavion & Tyra work together to execute tandem roll-through attacks that send their Canadian competitors outside of the ring. The crowd is hot for the Canadians, YI. Chelsea and Tyra are now legal again. Chelsea rolls in the ring and out. Ethan gets on the mic and yells at the crowd, threatening to not give them Canadian citizenship. We're back to the men being legal suddenly. "All Ego" Ethan Page takes an early control over Tavion. The crowd is especially hot for Chelsea, chanting for her repeatedly.

Page continues to dominate for several long moments, switching to working holds aimed at Heights' neck. Tavion finally breaks free and drops Page with a lariat. Tavion battles with Page for a while instead of making the hot tag. Suddenly Chelsea streaks across the ring and hits a dropkick to send a stunned Tyra flying off the ring! Huge pop! Page drops Tavion then tags in Chelsea to yet another huge pop. Green's going to fight Heights! Green goes to slap him but Heights grabs her hand, distracting her long enough for Tyra to attack. Big boos! Tyra hits Page and is distracted by this. Green rallies, attacking Tyra to a huge pop. Green looks for a cover but no joy. Green slams Tyra into the canvas and taunts her. Green steps on Tyra, posing for the adoring crowd. Good grief, is this her hometown suddenly? I love this for her.

Green and Tyra run off the ropes multiple times, ducking under, before they both hit each other with leaping knee strikes. Both women are down. The men get the hot tags, and Heights comes out hotter and in charge to massive boos. He's on fire and the crowd hates it. Heights with a beautiful offensive stretch of suplexes, all to more boos. Heights runs against the ropes but, as the ref is distracted, Green knees him in the back to big cheers. Page and Heights collide in the ring an both are down. The crowd's on fire with another Chelsea chant!. Tyra enters the ring and stops Page from making the tag to big boos! Green enters but Tyra's on fire, dropping Green with multiple clotheslines and a spinebuster. All boos! Tyra tries to suplex Page but the Piper Niven distracts the ref, allowing Alba Fyre to grab Ethan's arm. Eventually, Tyra powers through and sends them both flying. The ref's trying to restore order as the men are brawling in the ring and so are the women. The men spill outside; Green hits the Unpretty-her and picks up the win to a massive pop at 8:48pm!

Your Winners, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green! (10 minutes)