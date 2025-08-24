×
AEW Announces Major UK Return For December 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 24, 2025
AEW is set to strengthen its presence overseas once again with a major return to the United Kingdom later this year.

The company has already made a strong mark in the UK throughout 2025, with Dynamite and Collision taped in Glasgow, Scotland, followed by the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. Now, fans can look forward to even more action before the year comes to a close.

During Sunday’s Forbidden Door event in London, a promotional trailer aired just before the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage main event, revealing AEW’s next stops in the UK.

The announcement confirmed that AEW Collision will head to Cardiff, Wales, on December 13, followed by a special episode of AEW Dynamite in Manchester, England, on December 17.

AEW just announced the following:

AEW Returns To The United Kingdom This December

Utilita Arena in Cardiff to Host AEW Collision December 13 and Co-op Live in Manchester To Host AEW Dynamite December 17

Tickets For Both Events On Sale Next Friday, September 5

August 24, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that it will be returning to the United Kingdom this December for two globally televised events, as Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales will host AEW Collision on Saturday, December 13 and AEW Dynamite will make its debut in Manchester, England at Co-op Live on Wednesday, December 17.

Tickets for both events will go on sale next Friday, September 5 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.co.uk.  Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Additional information on AEW Collision in Cardiff and AEW Dynamite in Manchester will announced in the near future.

