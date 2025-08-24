Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Golden Lovers Win Brutal Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Ospreay Gets Assaulted Post-Match

Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match

Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd & The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

It's main event time, part three!

Bryan Danielson announces on commentary that due to personal issues with some of the people involved in the next match, he is going to excuse himself from the remainder of the broadcast in an effort to maintain professionalism. He exits, and in comes Jim Ross to help Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for the main event.

In the ring, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts explains the lights going out for a moment to indicate the end of tonight’s sanctioned event, with the Lights Out Steel Cage Match not being the responsibility of AEW. With that, we get our entrances as Darby Allin comes out first.

After one of the pillars of AEW makes his way out, we see NJPW President and Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi who gets a huge pop for his final UK appearance. Kota Ibushi makes his entrance next, followed by Kenny Omega for a lovely Golden Lovers reunion as the pair come down the ramp together.

They enter the cage to join their teammates, as the sustained roar from the crowd intensifies. Now we get a video package with Alex Windsor narrating, talking about how proud she and the people are of Will Ospreay going into this main event.

With that, Ospreay’s music hits to a giant pop from the crowd, singing along with the theme as Will Ospreay walks down the ramp. He heads to the cage, a look of determination on his face as he drops his jacket to climb up the side of the cage before posing on the top.

"The Aerial Assassin" gets into the ring area itself, meeting with the rest of his team as the crowd chants his name some more. Out first for the opposing squad are The Young Bucks, who think they’re getting their normal entrance back, but to no avail.

Instead, to their dismay, the familiar sounds of the legendarily bad song "Mmmbop!" by Hanson plays in a tip of the cap to their days in Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG). Out next are The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd to round out the heel crew. The fight begins and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, we see the Mount Everest climbing daredevil himself, Darby Allin immediately go to work, targeting Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, NJPW's Gabe Kidd goes after Will Ospreay. The Bucks go after Tanahashi, but the "Ace" fends them and Claudio off, before Kidd cuts him off from celebrating.

Ospreay gets in the ring and goes after Gabe, sending him away before hitting the ropes for a Sasuke Special over the ropes. Back in the ring, the Bucks go after the Golden Lovers before they get taken down with a pair of hurricanranas by Omega and Ibushi.

This sends the Bucks out of the ring, before the Lovers catch them with a pair of dives. Mox and Darby come back in the ring and it seems they’ve been handcuffed together. It gets broken only after Darby hits a Code Red on Claudio who tries to intervene, and as they leave the ring we see the Bucks and Golden Lovers getting back into it.

Bucks take Ibushi down with a Sliced Bread. Nick leaves the ring to grab a bag from underneath, thinking he’s got a bunch of thumbtacks, but it’s a pile of gummy bears instead. Mox and Claudio come into the ring but Ospreay takes Mox down from the turnbuckle. Omega tries to drop toe hold Matt into the gummy bears, to no avail.

That is, until Tanahashi hits a bulldog sending Matt face first into the delicious treats. Matt gets spiked on the canvas as well, before Omega brings him to his feet to stuff a bunch of the candies into Matt’s mouth. This leads to a nearfall attempt by Omega before Matt kicks out.

The Bucks regain control sending the Lovers out before going after Darby in the ring. Nick goes after Ospreay on the outside, bringing him back in the ring as he and Matt trade strikes on Will. The Bucks bring out a ladder from under the ring, only for Ospreay to dodge it before hitting them in the face with it off a backflip leg strike.

He then goes after Mox, wrapping a chair around his neck after what Mox did to him, but Gabe makes the save for a stalling piledriver. Kidd is intercepted by Omega after this, the two going at it on the apron before Kidd sets Omega up for a stomp-powerbomb combo by the Bucks, right into a giant swing by Claudio.

Kidd with the dropkick and a catapult from Claudio into an attack from the Bucks for a two count. Ibushi gets in the ring and goes after the Bucks, who eventually take him out with a double superkick. TK Driver on Ibushi only gets a two count before Darby breaks it up.

Death Riders and Kidd go after Darby now, with Claudio picking him up to launch him into the side of the cage…and down to the floor. They turn their attention to Tanahashi, who fends off his foes as best he can before Mox lands a hard DDT on the Ace.

They grab Darby Allin, setting him up on a chair before wrapping duct tape around him to keep him bound. Mox grabs a fork. Mox goes after the ear of Darby Allin, busting it open in the process. Satisfied with the damage done, they split back up to go after their opponents at ringside.

We get another shot of Darby’s ear when suddenly, we see a table with barbed wire pulled out from under the ring. Outside the cage they set up a double stack of tables. Darby fights back as best he can while back in the ring, the barbed wire table is set up against the corner, but Tanahashi catches Mox.

He then drives his head into the barbed wire. Bucks get involved now, setting up for a TK Driver on Tanahashi for a two count before Ospreay breaks it up. Will covers the Ace and himself up as the Death Riders start to target his neck. Mox pulls Ospreay away, looking for a Paradigm Shift.

Instead, Ospreay spears him through the barbed wire table in the corner. Omega is back on his feet with some snap dragon suplexes. Mox looking for a Paradigm Shift but Omega blocks it. Ibushi blocks an attack form Nick, and the Golden Lovers hit snap dragon suplexes in stereo. Ibushi and Omega hit big dives to the floor.

From there, Tanahashi makes his way to his feet, seeing the ladder and deciding to climb it looking to go to the top of the cage. Ospreay convinces him not to do it, instead climbing the side of the cage himself for a moonsault off the top, dropping onto the pile of bodies below. Back in the ring are Kidd and Omega trade strikes.

Meanwhile, Kidd mocks Kenny. Omega fights back with some chops, only for Gabe to fight back. Knee by Omega, but Kidd gets out of the way so the Bucks can go after their former friend. Tanahashi comes in with dragon screws for both men, before Claudio cuts him off, only to get dropped by Ibushi.

Mox with a cutter on Kota, but Darby hits him with a Scorpion Death Drop before Ospreay runs in with a Hidden Blade on the returning Bucks. Kidd goes after him, but takes a Styles Clash for his trouble, followed by a V-Trigger and Hidden Blade combo. Kenny with the cover, but it gets broken up just in time.

Now the action spills to the apron where Ibushi gets dropped, but Ospreay hits an Oscutter on Nick while the ring clears aside from Mox and Omega. They can’t seem to knock each other down with clotheslines, but Omega gets Mox to the ropes for a V-Trigger. One-Winged Angel from Omega for a two-count.

After that we see Mox escape the ring, climbing up the side for an assist from Wheeler Yuta until Darby Allin intercepts. He goes after Yuta on the top of the cage before sending Yuta onto the Japanese announce table. He then goes after Mox on the outside, eventually catching him and propping him onto the table stack.

Darby looking for a Coffin Drop off the top of the cage, but Marina pulls Mox off the table before Kidd blindsides Allin. Gabe looking for a sleeper hold on Darby, who pulls his nose to stop him just long enough to send both men crashing through stacked tables.

We head back in the ring, where we see Castagnoli and Ibushi going at it with strikes, before Kota hits a half and half suplex. V-Trigger by Omega goes into a Storm-breaker by Ospreay. Bucks intervene but Nick takes a Golden Trigger and Matt takes a Hidden Blade followed by a One-Winged Angel.

Tanahashi goes up top for a High Fly Flow, and that does the trick to get the win. The ring is cleared out as the winning squad sans Darby stand tall. Medics check on Darby and Kidd on the outside as commentary thanks the fans for tuning in, with the Ace’s music continuing to play.

Omega and Ibushi help Darby walk to the ring, where they shake hands with Ospreay. They all shake hands before everyone aside from Ospreay leaves the ring, allowing Ospreay to take in the adulation from the hometown crowd. Ospreay shows his appreciation for the fans.

From there, his music hits. He soaks in the atmosphere and as it seemed the show was wrapping up, including the copyright graphic flashing on the screen, we see chaos ensue, as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders sneak-attack Ospreay.

They bring him into the ring where Mox hits a series of Paradigm Shift DDTs on Ospreay, with Ospreay’s teammates kept locked outside the cage. They put Ospreay's neck through a chair and do the unthinkable to finish the job. Ospreay remains lifeless on the mat with his head through the chair.

The steel cage is finally raised and as The Death Riders leave through the crowd, the opposing team and others, including The Opps and some other AEW stars from the back, rush to the ring to check on the still lifeless Ospreay. Doctors tend to him as well. That's how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!