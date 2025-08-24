×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Mone Wins Fatal 4-Way Challenge, Retains TBS Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 24, 2025
Mercedes Mone Wins Fatal 4-Way Challenge, Retains TBS Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

TBS Championship
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla

After the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which is a multi-promotion four-way showdown for the TBS Championship. The package wraps up and we return inside the O2 Arena, where Tony Schiavone joins Excalibur and Riccaboni on commentary.

The theme for Alex Windsor hits and out comes the first of three challengers that will be vying for the TBS Championship currently held by "Nine Belts Moné", "The CEO" herself, Mercedes Moné. Out next is Bozilla. The commentators have been singing her praises all show long.

Persephone is the third and final challenger to make her ring entrance, before we get to the fourth and final ring walk, which is a very, very elaborate one for the reigning and defending champion. Mercedes Moné gets a big stage show.

We see several Buckingham Palace guards lining the aisle, with each holding one of her nine belts as she "CEO" dances her way to the ring. The crowd was strongly behind the three challengers as they came out, but by the time Moné's theme hit, it was clear who the crowd favorite was going to be in this one.

The final formal pre-match ring introductions are handled by the ring announcer, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Windsor, Bozilla and Persephone seem to want to get Moné out of the picture straight out of the gate, as they throw her out of the ring, before turning their attention to each other.

As they begin duking it out, Moné re-enters the picture and starts to shift the momentum in her favor. Bozilla begins to shine, all-the-while the crowd is getting more-and-more behind her. As things continue, we see Bozilla being a force to be reckoned with, as the rest struggle to deal with her size and strength.

If those attributes weren't enough, Bozilla added some aerial tactics to her arsenal, as she soars off the ropes with an enormous moonsault. Persephone ends up cutting her off the next time she tries going to the top, hoisting her up in the Razor's Edge position and launching her massive body across the ring.

As she was celebrating this and letting out primal war screams to the crowd, the reigning champ hits the ropes and blasts her with a Codebreaker. Windsor takes over from there, but seconds later, Mercedes hits her finisher and picks up the win out of nowhere to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

 

 

 

 

 

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Heatwave 2025

August 24, 2025 at

Lowell, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

August 24, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #lfg
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Heatwave 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Aug. 24th 2025

#heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 24th 2025

#lfg

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy