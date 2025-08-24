Kyle Fletcher Retains TNT Title Against Hiromu Takahashi At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our second pay-per-view match of the evening. In what is the sixth match overall at today's show thus far, we get our second championship contest, as the TNT Championship will be on-the-line.

After the pre-match package wraps up, we return inside the O2 Arena where NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi is introduced to a big crowd reaction. He settles in the ring as additional NJPW stars are shown in cameo appearances in the crowd.

We see the lights in the building go down. The purple entrance video graphics shine at the top of the entrance stage, as the familiar sounds of Kyle Fletcher's theme music hits the house speakers. Out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion, accompanied by Don Callis.

NJPW's Walker Stewart joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call on special guest commentary for this TNT title tilt. Fireworks explode as Fletcher settles in the ring. Don Callis also hops on a headset to help provide vocals for this bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is already going nuts with singing and chanting. Fletcher jumps off to a dominant start on offense, while Callis and even Bryan Danielson strongly sing his praises on the broadcast.

After a few minutes in control of the action, Takahashi begins shifting the momentum in his favor, and even getting the crowd strongly on his side in the process. He hits some impressive spots that gets the fans on their feet, but ultimately, it wasn't his night.

As Takahashi was going for a tombstone-style piledriver, Fletcher counters and hits a leaping tombstone piledriver of his own. Moments later, Fletcher hits a big counter into his brain-buster finishing move for the win. With the win, Fletcher successfully retains his TNT Championship.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher