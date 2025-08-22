The Undertaker Refuses To Bring Back His Iconic Deadman Attire

The Undertaker has made it clear that a major piece of his Deadman character is gone for good.

Mark Calaway, who captivated the WWE audience for three decades, stepped away from in-ring competition in 2020 following his cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. While he has continued to make occasional appearances, he has limited them to special moments rather than a full return.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed that his iconic look of the black hat and coat will remain retired.

“When I retired, I retired half of my character,” he said. “The hat, the coat, that whole side of the Undertaker, I retired. I kind of retained the American Badass part of it. The one that can relate to the people. That helps me. I will not jeopardize that part of my legacy. It frustrates a lot of people who want to do business with me because they want that.”

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to explain that the decision is about preserving his legacy.

“The hat and coat are synonymous. When you hear Undertaker, that’s what you envision. The fact that I’m at a point where I absolutely will not put it back on, that’s how I protect that. I can’t imagine, even in this day, with the way everything is put out there for everybody to see, I could not do it. There is absolutely no way that I could do it. Sell something or do an ad with the hat and coat. No. There is no way.”

Most recently, The Undertaker appeared on WWE NXT where he confronted Trick Williams, delivering a trademark chokeslam to the TNA World Champion. He is also featured as one of the coaches on WWE LFG.