Will Ospreay Confirms Legitimate Neck Injury Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW star Will Ospreay’s recent revelation about a neck injury is not part of a storyline but a very real concern. A new report has confirmed that the “Aerial Assassin” is legitimately in need of neck surgery, which he is expected to undergo in the near future.

During his promo on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay mentioned the issue, which initially left fans questioning whether it was a scripted angle. However, PWInsider has since reported that several sources confirmed his condition is genuine and the surgery is “100% legitimate.”

Neck problems have long been some of the most serious injuries in professional wrestling, with legends like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Edge having their careers impacted or shortened due to similar issues.

Despite the looming surgery, Ospreay is still set to compete this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He will join forces with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd of the Death Riders faction.

