Tony Khan Hints At Earlier AEW Return To UK

AEW President Tony Khan has hinted that the company could be back in the United Kingdom sooner than expected. Speaking to the live crowd at AEW’s recent taping in Glasgow, Scotland, Khan suggested that fans might not have to wait until next summer’s All In event for the next UK show.

While addressing the audience inside the OVO Hydro, Khan playfully asked if he should wait until next year to bring AEW back. The reaction was overwhelmingly negative, leading him to tease a change in plans.

“Alright, based on that feedback, you know what? Maybe we don’t have to wait until next summer to come back to the UK,” Khan said. “Maybe we’ll speed things up just for you.”

Khan also heaped praise on the Scottish fans, calling them some of the very best in the world. He assured the crowd that AEW intends to make the UK a consistent destination on its touring calendar. For now, AEW is building toward Forbidden Door this Sunday, with All In 2026 set to return to Wembley Stadium next August.