×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns Challenges Bronson Reed for WWE Clash in Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 19, 2025
Roman Reigns Challenges Bronson Reed for WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns has issued a challenge to Bronson Reed for their match in Paris. During the closing moments of Raw, Reigns returned to assist Jey Uso, who was facing Breakker in an extreme rules match. Reigns spearheaded Breakker and confronted Reed, who tried to interfere. This allowed Uso to secure a victory with a superkick followed by a table splash. Reigns warned Reed about their upcoming meeting in Paris, which is not officially confirmed yet.

Additionally, a new match has been officially sanctioned: Sheamus will face Rusev in a Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook match. During Raw, an interview with Sheamus by Jackie Redmond was interrupted by a brawl with Rusev, which led to GM Adam Pearce announcing the match for Paris.

Here is the updated card for WWE Clash in Paris:

  • World Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk
  • John Cena vs. Logan Paul
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (not yet official)
  • Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy