Roman Reigns Challenges Bronson Reed for WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns has issued a challenge to Bronson Reed for their match in Paris. During the closing moments of Raw, Reigns returned to assist Jey Uso, who was facing Breakker in an extreme rules match. Reigns spearheaded Breakker and confronted Reed, who tried to interfere. This allowed Uso to secure a victory with a superkick followed by a table splash. Reigns warned Reed about their upcoming meeting in Paris, which is not officially confirmed yet.

Additionally, a new match has been officially sanctioned: Sheamus will face Rusev in a Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook match. During Raw, an interview with Sheamus by Jackie Redmond was interrupted by a brawl with Rusev, which led to GM Adam Pearce announcing the match for Paris.

