WWE Raw Card Announced For Philadelphia Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
The stage is set for WWE Raw as General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed a packed card during a video update shared on social media this weekend.

One of the headline attractions will see Natalya stepping up to challenge Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship. The title opportunity comes just days after Natalya’s unsuccessful bid for the Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania, showing her determination to keep chasing major gold.

The women’s division will also see IYO Sky take on Raquel Rodriguez in what promises to be a physical battle, while Women’s World Champion Naomi is scheduled to address fans about her recent absence and provide an update on her current status.

On the men’s side, Bron Breakker will collide with Jey Uso in a highly anticipated singles clash, and Penta will go one-on-one with Xavier Woods in a first-time encounter. Additionally, fans can expect to hear from The Vision, who continue to make their presence felt on Monday nights.

Tomorrow’s WWE Raw will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Confirmed lineup for WWE Raw, August 18:

  • Becky Lynch defends the Intercontinental Championship against Natalya

  • Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses her medical status

  • IYO Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

  • Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

  • Penta vs. Xavier Woods

  • A message from The Vision

