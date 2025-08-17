TNA Impact Spoilers: New World Title Challenger Set After Champion Pinned

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The path to Bound for Glory is becoming clearer, and the spotlight is now firmly on Mike Santana. During TNA’s recent television tapings in Maryland, Santana picked up a significant win over reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams, putting him in prime position to challenge for the company’s top prize at its biggest annual event.
In the main event of one of the episodes taped, Santana teamed with Steve Maclin to face Trick Williams and AJ Francis. The match reached its dramatic conclusion when Santana caught Williams with a roll-up and secured the decisive pinfall, a result that has shaken up the championship picture heading into Bound for Glory.
The situation around Trick Williams added even more intrigue to the night. Earlier in the tapings, Williams addressed the crowd and declared that his contract prevents him from having to wrestle for 50 days. Despite the claim, his in-ring loss to Santana later in the night opened the door for a potential title defense. Afterward, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella attempted to officially announce Williams vs Santana for Bound for Glory. However, before he could finalize the announcement, Marella was blindsided by a man introduced as Williams’s lawyer, leaving the championship match in question.
The victory over Williams gives Santana a strong case as the rightful number one contender, and fans now await confirmation of whether Bound for Glory will indeed feature Williams defending against Santana.
Here are the spoilers from the tapings:
TNA World Champion Trick Williams opened with a promo. Mike Santana interrupted, declaring he did not care if he faced Williams in TNA or NXT. Williams insisted he will not wrestle for 50 days because of his contract.
Knockouts Number 1 Contender Gauntlet Match: Xia Brookside eliminated Killer Kelly. Dani Luna eliminated Xia Brookside. Dani Luna eliminated Rosemary. As Indi Hartwell made her entrance, she was attacked by the eliminated Rosemary. Indi recovered to eliminate Luna, only for Luna to turn on her afterward. Luna attempted to use a chair on Hartwell, which prompted her former tag partner Jody Threat, the final entrant, to confront her. Luna struck both Hartwell and Threat with the belt, resulting in a disqualification. This left Jody Threat declared the winner.
Ryan Nemeth cut a promo, teasing that his brother will return in two weeks.
Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Something.
Mustafa Ali & The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) defeated Moose, Brian Myers, and Matt Cardona.
Knockouts Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne delivered an in-ring promo. Ash By Elegance interrupted and said the title match at NXT Heatwave should be only the two of them. Masha Slamovich interrupted as well, declaring she will beat both women.
Mike Santana & Steve Maclin defeated Trick Williams & AJ Francis.
Eric Young defeated Myron Reed.
The IInspiration defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx).
Ryan Nemeth returned for another promo but was interrupted by Eddie Edwards and Alicia Edwards, which led to Edwards defeating Nemeth in a singles match.
Trick Williams cut a promo complaining about Santana and repeated that his contract meant he did not have to wrestle for 50 days. Santino Marella came out to announce Williams vs Santana for Bound for Glory, but before it could be made official, Marella was attacked by Williams’s lawyer.
Tasha Steelz defeated Mara Sade, using the ropes for leverage during the pin. Afterward, Order 4 attacked Sade until the Hardys made the save.
The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Cedric Alexander and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Following the match, Ali’s secret service attacked all four men until Joe Hendry ran in to clear the ring.
