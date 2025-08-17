Eric Bischoff Predicts Karrion Kross Will Join TNA Wrestling

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on the news that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have left WWE, sharing both his disappointment and optimism for what comes next. The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President believes that while this is a setback, it could also be the beginning of something bigger for the former NXT Champion.

Kross officially became a free agent on August 10 after talks over a new contract reportedly broke down. His exit has quickly become one of the most discussed stories in wrestling, with fans speculating on his next move.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast alongside Conrad Thompson, Bischoff praised Kross as both a talent and a person, making clear that he sees untapped potential.

“I’ve always liked Karrion Kross as a performer, as a talent, and I also like him as a person. We’ve gotten to know each other just a little bit, not close, but a ton of respect for him in a lot of ways… I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed for Karrion. Obviously, I am for the wrestling fans who obviously had an appetite and wanted to see more of Karrion.”

Bischoff also offered advice, warning Kross not to speak publicly about contract negotiations. Instead, he encouraged him to make waves outside WWE and build momentum that could eventually lead to a return.

“I get a little uncomfortable when I see talent, I don’t want to say burning bridges, but when you start talking about contract negotiations publicly. It doesn’t really serve you all that well… If I was Karrion’s agent, I would just advise him to keep his conversations about his contract negotiations to himself, and go out and continue to prove why WWE made a mistake, because sometimes they do. We’ve seen it in the past, haven’t we? And I think if Karrion, it just does the right thing and keeps being Karrion Kross and stays committed, stays focused, and goes out and makes some noise outside of WWE, he’ll be back.”

Looking ahead, Bischoff suggested that TNA Wrestling may be the best place for Kross to rebuild, praising the promotion’s current growth and upside.

“I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA has got some shit going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing. I said it here a month or two ago. They’re one major TV deal away from being the number two wrestling promotion in the country, in the world, for that matter… If I had to bet money, I’d bet we see him in TNA first.”

