Mina Shirakawa Makes Triumphant Return on AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
Interim Ring of Honor Women’s TV Champion Mina Shirakawa made her comeback from injury during Saturday’s AEW Collision. Shirakawa rushed out to support AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who was attacked by Athena and Billie Starkz while delivering a promo. Storm is set to defend her title against Athena at Forbidden Door.

Shirakawa, who won the interim TV title, suffered an injury from Athena the next night at AEW All In and has been absent since. In exciting news, it was announced on Thursday’s HonorClub that she will challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s World title at this month’s Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia. However, her status regarding the interim TV title remains uncertain, along with that of current champion Red Velvet.

Upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor Card | Friday, August 29 | Philadelphia:

  • ROH World Champion Bandido defends against Hechicero
  • ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Mina Shirakawa
  • ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defends against Xelhua

📣 WNS Member Discussion

