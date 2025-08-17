AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Lineup Updated
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
Following the latest episode of Collision, the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door lineup has been announced. Set for August 24 at the O2 Arena in London, the event features:
- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF
- Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi & the Golden Lovers vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness
- AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR OR Brodido
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena
- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persphone vs. TBD (STARDOM)
- AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- Cope & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne
