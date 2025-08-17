AEW Welcomes Ace Austin to the Roster

All Elite Wrestling has signed one of the hottest free agents, Ace Austin. He made his singles debut during Saturday’s AEW Collision, facing Ricochet and the Gates of Agony. Austin's presence was notable on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where he clashed with the same opponents.

Tony Khan confirmed the signing on social media, stating, "Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision vs @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite!"

Austin, recognized for his time in TNA as a three-time X Division Champion and three-time Tag Team Champion, concluded his stint there in May. He has also made appearances in NJPW and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. There were speculations about a potential WWE appearance, but Austin’s swift decision led him to AEW. His future role in the promotion remains to be seen.