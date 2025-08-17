×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Welcomes Ace Austin to the Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
AEW Welcomes Ace Austin to the Roster

All Elite Wrestling has signed one of the hottest free agents, Ace Austin. He made his singles debut during Saturday’s AEW Collision, facing Ricochet and the Gates of Agony. Austin's presence was notable on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where he clashed with the same opponents.

Tony Khan confirmed the signing on social media, stating, "Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision vs @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite!"

Austin, recognized for his time in TNA as a three-time X Division Champion and three-time Tag Team Champion, concluded his stint there in May. He has also made appearances in NJPW and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. There were speculations about a potential WWE appearance, but Austin’s swift decision led him to AEW. His future role in the promotion remains to be seen.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy