Omos Wins Copa Bardahl at AAA Triplemania XXXIII

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
Omos made a striking return at AAA, winning the Copa Bardahl battle royal that kicked off Triplemania on Saturday. Entering at number 13, the WWE star last eliminated La Parka to claim the trophy, showcasing his power by tossing multiple competitors over the top rope. A highlight of the match was Omos confronting the 3'3 Microman, ultimately lifting him and sending him to the floor, where other wrestlers caught him. Omos' victory marked an impressive comeback at Triplemania XXXIII.

Another surprise entrant was Otis, recently absent from WWE TV. He formed a brief alliance with Microman but inadvertently eliminated his partner, Pimpinela Escarlata. The battle royal featured a mix of talent from WWE and AAA, including Laredo Kid, Joaquin Wilde, Abismo Negro, Taurus, Aerostar, Mecha Wolf, Cruz Del Toro, Cibernetico, and Octagon Jr, who won the previous year's Copa Bardahl.

