×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H Addresses AAA Roster Before Triplemania XXXIII

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
Triple H Addresses AAA Roster Before Triplemania XXXIII

Before Triplemania, Triple H spoke with the AAA talent, expressing his intent to enhance rather than change their product. Joined by Shawn Michaels, Nick Khan, and Dorian Roldan, he said, “I want to make sure everyone understands that we’re not here to change this. We’re not here to take this over. We’re not here to make it something different. We’re here to do this with you, to enhance what you do, and make it grow beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. Let’s take on this tonight and build on it from here. All you guys have been doing it now, we’re going to do it together, so let’s turn this into the biggest thing we can possibly think of, let’s dream big and go to work to make this everything we want it to be.”

“We do this together. Tonight is night one. Tonight is TRIPLEMANIA!”

During the opening ceremony, Triple H and his team joined Marisela Pena and Executive Chairman Alberto Fasja for the singing of the Mexican National Anthem.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy