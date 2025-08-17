Triple H Addresses AAA Roster Before Triplemania XXXIII

Before Triplemania, Triple H spoke with the AAA talent, expressing his intent to enhance rather than change their product. Joined by Shawn Michaels, Nick Khan, and Dorian Roldan, he said, “I want to make sure everyone understands that we’re not here to change this. We’re not here to take this over. We’re not here to make it something different. We’re here to do this with you, to enhance what you do, and make it grow beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. Let’s take on this tonight and build on it from here. All you guys have been doing it now, we’re going to do it together, so let’s turn this into the biggest thing we can possibly think of, let’s dream big and go to work to make this everything we want it to be.”

“We do this together. Tonight is night one. Tonight is TRIPLEMANIA!”

During the opening ceremony, Triple H and his team joined Marisela Pena and Executive Chairman Alberto Fasja for the singing of the Mexican National Anthem.