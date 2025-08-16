C4 Wrestling Raises $132,000 For Canadian Cancer Society At Annual Fighting Back Event

C4 (Capital City Championship Combat) Wrestling in Ottawa has once again demonstrated the power of the wrestling community, raising a remarkable amount for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Since 2011, the promotion has hosted its annual Fighting Back fundraiser in memory of Phrank Morin, and this year’s effort reached an incredible $132,000. That total includes $38,000 generated by Mystery Wrestling’s 24-hour stream, which featured the world’s longest wrestling match on record.

Wrestlers who took part expressed just how much the effort meant to them. Stu Grayson reacted by writing, “Unbelievable, thank you to everyone who made this possible! We raised $132 000 !!!! I’m so proud to be part of a wrestling community like the one we have here in ottawa.”

Evil Uno shared similar feelings, calling it one of his proudest moments: “This is legitimately one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of. Over 130K and counting for this year’s #FightingBack donation to @cancersociety I’m so proud of my wrestling family.”

The announcement was made during Friday night’s sold-out event at the Preston Event Center in Ottawa, where Grayson, Uno, Ortiz, Danhausen, Richard Holliday, and others competed on the card.

According to the Fighting Back fundraising page, “Since August 2011, we have gathered annually raise as much money as possible in memory of Phrank Morin – as well as all of those close to us who have suffered through cancer of all sorts. Since 2011, well over half a million dollars has been raised through this cause.”

Congratulations to C4 Wrestling, its talent, and fans for making such an outstanding contribution to the fight against cancer.