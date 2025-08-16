Chris “Lazer” Johnson Opens Up About Saving Scott Steiner’s Life

Chris “Lazer” Johnson recently opened up about one of the most intense moments of his life, revealing how he stepped in to save Scott Steiner’s life backstage at a TNA Wrestling taping in Atlanta back in March 2020.

Speaking on the Talk’n Shop podcast with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Johnson recalled the shocking scene that unfolded after Steiner had just finished a promo segment. Moments later, he collapsed backstage at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Johnson, who co-owns Lariato Pro Wrestling with The Good Brothers and also works as a Georgia deputy sheriff, had brought the promotion’s ring to the venue that night. By chance, he walked in as Steiner was on the floor surrounded by people unsure of how to react.

“I just happened to go check on something, and Scott’s laying in the floor,” Johnson said. “And there’s people around him, they’re holding his hand and they’re talking to him.”

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Johnson sprang into action. “I’m getting close to him, and he’s purple, like his lips. Brother’s not breathing,” he recalled. “Why are we holding hands, right? And I know nobody at this point… I’m like, ‘Listen, we’ve got to do this.’ So I jumped in and I start to compress chest compressors.”

As a trained first responder, Johnson explained his approach. “If you’re unresponsive, even though you’re not breathing, if you’re getting blood pumped to your organs, they’re usually going to be okay… If you keep that blood pumping… you’re probably not going to go braindead.”

With another person assisting on compressions, medical staff soon arrived with a defibrillator. “They come in with a defibrillator and all the things and shock him and send him on his way,” Johnson said, admitting he feared the worst. “And I’ll be honest, I told him this after we talked. I did not think he was alive when he left.”

Doc Gallows confirmed what happened, sharing that Steiner remains deeply grateful for Johnson’s actions. “He will say that,” Gallows noted. “He says ‘Lazer saved my life.’”

The full interview, which also covers Johnson’s work with The Good Brothers and his role with Lariato Pro, can be heard on the Talk’n Shop podcast.

