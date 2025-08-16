Title Vs Mask Match Set For CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show

A major bout is now locked in for CMLL’s Anniversary show.

Following his successful defense of the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship against Zandokan Jr. on Friday, MJF escalated tensions by stealing Zandokan’s mask and daring Mistico to confront him. As he and Jon Cruz were preparing to leave, Mistico made his entrance and cleared the ring. In the heat of the moment, Mistico challenged MJF to a match at the Anniversary event on September 19. MJF initially refused but agreed on the condition that Mistico’s mask would be on the line. Mistico accepted, cementing the match as official.

MJF then entered the ring to demand a handshake, claiming it was tradition where he comes from. Mistico shook his hand, only to be blindsided seconds later. MJF smashed him with the championship belt, tore away his mask, and drove him into the mat with a tombstone piledriver. Cruz joined him in draping the United States flag over Mistico before Neon and Mascara Dorada rushed to make the save, forcing MJF and Cruz to flee the arena as the show closed.

The rivalry between MJF and Mistico has been brewing all summer. Their clash at AEW Grand Slam Mexico ended in a disqualification win for Mistico after MJF resorted to a low blow. They also tangled in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In, which MJF went on to win. Earlier this year, MJF even crashed MLW’s Summer of the Beasts event in June, where he ambushed Mistico to further fuel their ongoing feud.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).