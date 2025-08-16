×
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin Ahead Of Clash In Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
John Cena Returns To SmackDown In Dublin Ahead Of Clash In Paris

John Cena will be back on WWE SmackDown next Friday as the road to Clash in Paris continues.

After being absent from this week’s broadcast, Cena is confirmed for the August 22 edition of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland. His appearance comes just over a week before he faces Logan Paul in a highly anticipated match at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.

The show will also feature two matches that have already been announced. R-Truth and Aleister Black are set to collide once again in singles action. Their last meeting in July saw Truth shock Black with a quick roll-up victory, a result Black will no doubt be looking to avenge.

SmackDown’s tag team division will also be in the spotlight when the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, battle the team of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.

WWE SmackDown, Friday, August 22 will include:

  • John Cena returns in Dublin

  • R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz

