Naomi to Speak on WWE Raw About Her Medical Status

WWE has confirmed that Women’s World Champion Naomi will appear on Monday Night Raw to speak about her current medical status.

Naomi was pulled from competition last week after being declared not medically cleared for her advertised defense against IYO SKY. WWE promised fans more information, and questions remain over whether she will still be able to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31. Naomi captured the championship at WWE Evolution in July after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, making this setback a significant development for the title picture.

The announcement of Naomi’s upcoming segment was made during Friday’s SmackDown broadcast. WWE also promoted a video package highlighting Seth Rollins and The Vision, hinting at the possibility of new targets being revealed when the faction arrives on Raw.

In addition, Penta and Xavier Woods are set to finally clash in their long-running rivalry on the show.

WWE Raw, Monday, August 18 will feature:

Women’s World Champion Naomi provides an update on her health

The Vision make their presence felt

Penta vs. Xavier Woods grudge match

