Fans Chant for Karrion Kross on SmackDown as He Breaks Silence

Fans inside the arena made their voices heard during the opening segment of Friday’s SmackDown as chants of “We want Kross” broke out while Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa were speaking. The moment quickly drew attention online, with Karrion Kross acknowledging the chants on social media by simply writing, “I hear you.”

The timing of the chants has fueled further discussion about his future, as it was confirmed earlier this week that both Kross and Scarlett had their WWE contracts expire on August 10, officially making them free agents.

Kross appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show shortly after, making it clear that his status is not part of a storyline. He explained that the situation is very real, adding, “I’m not trying to turn this into a game. It’s not a game for me, it’s my life. I’m very big on loyalty, but loyalty is a two-way street. I’m very interested in trying to recover what I think is easily recoverable, but it takes two people to come together and talk about it. I’m still here.”

While their contracts have ended, Kross also made it known that both he and Scarlett remain interested in continuing their careers in WWE.

