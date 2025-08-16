Sami Zayn Declares Himself on SmackDown and Targets Solo Sikoa’s US Title

Sami Zayn made his presence felt on SmackDown.

The show opened with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs making their way to the ring. Sikoa bragged about the beating they handed Zayn on Raw earlier in the week and dared anyone in the back to step up to them. To everyone’s surprise, Zayn answered the call. Rather than lashing out, he actually thanked Sikoa, admitting that his obsession with chasing the World title had blinded him. He explained that he now feels free of that burden and revealed he is officially part of the SmackDown roster. Zayn then declared his intentions to take the United States Championship from Sikoa.

The exchange quickly turned violent as Sikoa and his crew jumped Zayn, turning it into a three-on-one assault. The numbers were briefly in their favor until Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring, followed closely by Jacob Fatu. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis soon appeared and made a six-man tag team match official for later in the night.

This confrontation came just days after SummerSlam, where Sikoa retained his United States title in a steel cage match, with help from the MFTs. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Jacob Fatu stood tall post-match, crashing down on JC Mateo and Tonga Loa with a massive moonsault off the top of the cage.