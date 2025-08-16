TNA Emergence 2025 Results (August 15, 2025)

TNA Wrestling delivered a night of high drama and unforgettable action as Emergence 2025 came live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event featured championships on the line, shocking moments, emotional farewells, and some of the biggest names in wrestling putting everything on the line in front of a passionate crowd.

Indi Hartwell def. Rosemary

The Countdown to Emergence opened with Indi Hartwell taking on Rosemary after last night’s chaotic incident on iMPACT. Rosemary tried to rely on her signature mist, but Dani Luna cut her off before she could unleash it. Hartwell capitalized by planting Rosemary with Hurts Donut to score the victory.

The Home Town Man def. Ryan Nemeth

The local favorite was greeted warmly by the Baltimore crowd in his bout with Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth used his agility to gain the early edge, but The Home Town Man rallied, hitting an Airplane Spin into a TKO before rolling Nemeth up for the three count.

Leon Slater def. Cedric Alexander – X-Division Championship

The pay-per-view kicked off with a breathtaking contest as Leon Slater defended the X-Division Title against Cedric Alexander. Both men pushed the pace, trading suplexes and near falls in a match that had the crowd on their feet. Slater delivered Big Play Slater, followed by a Styles Clash and a picture-perfect Swanton 450 to retain the championship. Afterward, Slater and Alexander shook hands in a show of respect.

Matt Cardona def. Mustafa Ali

Matt Cardona went toe-to-toe with Mustafa Ali, leader of Order 4, with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz constantly interfering. Despite the distractions, Cardona battled through and countered Ali’s 450 into a pinning combination for the win. His celebration was short-lived as Order 4 jumped him post-match before The System arrived to even the odds.

FIR$T CLA def. The System Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers represented The System against FIR$T CLA. The bout descended into chaos when Order 4 reappeared, sparking another ringside brawl. AJ Francis took advantage, putting Edwards away with the Down Payment to secure the win for FIR$T CLA$$.

Mike Santana def. Sami Callihan – Baltimore Street Fight

One of the most emotional matches of the night saw Sami Callihan put his career on the line against Mike Santana in a violent Baltimore Street Fight. The two tore each other apart with weapons, including staple guns and steel chairs, but in the end Santana prevailed after hitting Spin the Block. A heartbroken Callihan left his boots in the ring, officially retiring from in-ring competition.

The Elegance Brand def. The IInspiration, Fatal Influence & Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Before the match began, it was announced that Léi Yǐng Lee had re-signed with TNA. The four-way tag title bout featured chaos inside and outside the ring, with multiple managers and champions getting involved until the referee ejected everyone from ringside. In the closing moments, M By Elegance used the championship belt to secure victory, allowing The Elegance Brand to retain their titles.

Steve Maclin def. Jake Something – TNA International Championship (No DQ, No Countout)

The International Championship clash between Steve Maclin and Jake Something was as brutal as advertised. From powerbombs onto the steel steps to dives off the stage, both men went to war. In the end, Maclin countered a Dragon Sleeper and delivered the KIA to hold on to his championship. Frankie Kazarian confronted him afterward, setting up a future showdown.

The Hardys def. The Rascalz – TNA World Tag Team Championship

Matt and Jeff Hardy defended the World Tag Team Titles against The Rascalz in a high-octane encounter. The teams exchanged rapid tags and high-flying moves, with Wentz nearly stealing it with a Swanton. However, Jeff delivered his own Swanton Bomb after Matt’s Twist of Fate to seal the win. Both teams showed respect after the match, shaking hands.

Trick Williams def. Moose – TNA World Championship

The main event saw Trick Williams defend the TNA World Title against Moose in a hard-hitting, emotional battle. Moose nearly had the match won multiple times, even hitting his devastating Spear, but Trick Williams would not stay down. Despite the referee being taken out during the chaos, Williams hit a series of Trick Shots to finally secure the victory and retain the championship. After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva personally handed the title back to Williams, closing the show on a powerful note.

Emergence 2025 came to an end with Trick Williams standing tall, but questions remain about what lies ahead for the likes of Steve Maclin, Sami Callihan, and the always dangerous Order 4 as the road to Bound For Glory begins.