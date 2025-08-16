WWE SmackDown Results (August 15th, 2025)

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured big returns, heated rivalries and a major six-man tag team clash to close the night.

The show opened with Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa arriving in the ring. Sikoa reminded the crowd that MFT runs SmackDown, boasting about what they did to Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu on Raw. Sami Zayn interrupted, making his way to the apron to confront Sikoa. Zayn said losing his Clash of Champions opportunity left him angry, but it has also freed him to chase new goals. He revealed he is now officially part of SmackDown and has his eyes on the United States Championship. Sikoa dismissed him, saying he would never be champion, and a brawl broke out. MFT overwhelmed Zayn until Jimmy Uso tried to even the odds, only for the numbers to still be too great. Jacob Fatu stormed down and cleared house, sending Talla Tonga over the ropes. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made the match official for later in the night: Zayn, Uso and Fatu versus three members of MFT.

Backstage, Chelsea Green and her partners Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vowed that after Niven’s match tonight, the group would be chasing gold.

Match 1: Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair vs Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

Bliss started by showing off Lily, but Niven quickly took control with her power. Green and Fyre tried to go after the doll but Charlotte stopped them. Niven dominated until Bliss countered with a DDT and set up for Twisted Bliss. Distractions from Green and Fyre backfired as Flair neutralized them, allowing Bliss to score a roll-up win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Post-match, the Green Regime attacked Bliss and Flair, leaving them laid out despite their brief alliance.

Later, Tiffany Stratton demanded respect as champion, dismissing Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, who both wanted title shots.

Match 2: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

The Miz forced his way into the early action against Axiom, while Hayes showed frustration. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis were spotted in the crowd during the bout. Frazer’s high-flying nearly stole the match, but in the end Hayes hit a cutter, and The Miz tagged himself in to steal the pin with the Skull Crushing Finale. Hayes looked annoyed by his partner afterward.

Winners: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton rejected Kiana James’ offer of help, while Michin made clear she is targeting Giulia.

Drew McIntyre then came to the ring to explain his actions last week against Cody Rhodes. He claimed the footage had lied, insisting Rhodes was the aggressor and that management is hiding the severity of Rhodes’ injuries. McIntyre declared that he deserves the WWE Championship and that Rhodes needs the title more than anyone. McIntyre insisted he was not the villain unless provoked.

Match 3: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) w/Candice LeRae vs The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) w/B-Fab

This match was back-and-forth from the start. DIY used teamwork to keep Ford isolated, while Dawkins powered his way back into the contest. Outside the ring, Candice LeRae attacked B-Fab, creating chaos. In the end, The Profits capitalized, with Dawkins hitting a spinebuster followed by Ford’s frog splash to get the victory.

Winners: The Street Profits

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes demanded a United States Championship opportunity from Nick Aldis. The Miz interrupted, leading to a heated exchange involving the Motor City Machine Guns. Aldis booked a match for next week.

R-Truth cut a comedic promo before Aleister Black appeared to warn him about Damian Priest, setting up a showdown next week.

In the locker room, Sami Zayn thanked Uso and Fatu for having his back. Fatu said he was loyal to Uso but warned Zayn to stay out of his way.

Main Event: Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa w/Talla Tonga vs Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu

The match quickly turned into a war. MFT isolated Zayn until he connected with a tornado DDT to tag in Fatu. Fatu ran wild on Loa with headbutts, splashes and a Samoan Drop. The action broke down with everyone hitting big moves. In the closing moments, Zayn countered the Solo Spike, delivered the exploder suplex into the corner and connected with the Helluva Kick for the pinfall.

Winners: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu

The trio celebrated their victory as Fatu and Zayn shared a tense hug to close the show.