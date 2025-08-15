×
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Show Off Stunning Physiques on Mykonos Getaway

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been enjoying some sun-soaked downtime in Greece, showing off their impressive physiques during a family getaway.

The WWE COO and former CEO were seen this week aboard a luxury boat in Mykonos, joined by their children for a day of relaxation on the water. The family made the most of the trip, taking in the stunning views before cooling off with a group swim.

Paul Levesque, known to fans worldwide as Triple H, opted for eye-catching multi-coloured swim trunks, while Stephanie McMahon turned heads in a striking red bikini. The pair appeared in great spirits as they soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed a break from their busy schedules.

It is a rare pause for Triple H, who is deep into a packed WWE calendar. With the next major event, Clash in Paris, set for August 31.

