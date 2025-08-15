Kevin Nash Shares Embarrassing Post-Hulk Hogan Funeral Incident

Hulk Hogan was recently laid to rest in a ceremony attended by many of wrestling’s most iconic figures. Among those present was Kevin Nash, who later revealed a strange and embarrassing incident that occurred just hours after paying his respects.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash explained that while trying to make his way home in the rain, he pulled into a secluded spot where he usually stopped to relieve himself.

“I’m standing up in the rain and I’m just going to let it go. I spin around, open my door, right in front of me is a Daytona Beach Shores SUV police and I’m like, ‘Oh, f, .’”

The unexpected arrival of law enforcement forced Nash to abandon his plan, worried he might be arrested for indecent exposure.

“I’m looking right at the cops. I haven’t even touched my zipper. So now I’m going to jail for indecent exposure. So I sit back in my car.”

Still desperate, Nash continued driving in search of another spot but quickly realised the situation was about to get worse.

“I can feel like I’m starting to get a squirt of piss. I’m in my car, I grab the t-shirt I had on earlier and cram it over my [junk], and the next thing you know, man, that thing feels like a water balloon in my hand.”

Soaked and uncomfortable, Nash phoned his wife to explain what had happened. By the time he pulled into the driveway, she was ready to deal with the aftermath.

“As I’m pulling up, the garage doors are already on their way up. She’s got paper towels and some Lysol. I said, ‘Could you shut the garage door please?’”