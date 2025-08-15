Rumors Link Lorenzo Fertitta To Potential TNA Wrestling Sale

Rumors are swirling in the wrestling world about a potential seismic shift for TNA Wrestling, with speculation that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta could be connected to a possible sale of the company. The buzz comes shortly after reports surfaced that TNA is considering a move to Wednesday nights as part of ongoing media rights talks.

The chatter was first brought to light by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who posted on social media, “There are a ton of unconfirmed rumors in the wrestling industry that Lorenzo Fertitta could be buying TNA.” Sapp elaborated on Fightful Select that Fertitta’s name “emerged from meetings this week,” also noting that Conrad Thompson fueled speculation by posting a GIF saying “Lorenzo!” in apparent reference to the rumor. Fertitta, a major figure in MMA history, previously owned the UFC before its sale and integration into TKO Group Holdings, which also owns WWE.

This follows a separate report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated that TNA is “open to moving to Wednesday nights and opposing AEW” during current broadcast negotiations. When approached by both SI and Fightful, TNA President Carlos Silva did not dismiss the chatter.

The concept of a TNA sale is not without precedent. Fightful reports that Anthem Sports & Entertainment, TNA’s parent company, has explored potential buyers in the past while also receiving outside interest. Former TNA President Scott D’Amore has said publicly that he attempted to purchase the company himself, and Billy Corgan’s unsuccessful 2016 bid is well documented. WWE has even been linked in previous speculation.

AEW President Tony Khan’s name has also been tied to the company, with Khan revealing that he was approached about acquiring TNA before launching AEW. According to Fightful, he was contacted again in recent years but declined, reportedly seeing limited value in a deal since much of TNA’s veteran content is tied to the Ring of Honor library rather than TNA’s own archives.

Sapp has made it clear that none of the current Fertitta rumors are confirmed, writing, “We haven’t confirmed any of this regarding a TNA sale to be true, but it was going to emerge soon anyway, and we figured we’d provide as much context as possible.” With Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer hinting that major developments could be ahead, the future of TNA may soon become much clearer.

