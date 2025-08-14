Ron Killings Addresses Possibility Of Returning To TNA

Ron Killings has proven time and again that his journey knows no boundaries.

After parting ways with WWE in 2001, Killings made his way to TNA in 2002, where he wasted little time making history. Wrestling as Ron “The Truth” Killings, he captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Ken Shamrock on August 7, 2002. In doing so, he became the first Black NWA World Heavyweight Champion and only the fourth Black wrestler in professional wrestling history to hold a major World Heavyweight title.

During his TNA run, Killings was also part of the popular 3 Live Kru faction with “Road Dogg” Brian James and Konnan before making his return to WWE in 2008. His second stint with the company spanned nearly 17 years before his surprising release earlier this year.

The departure proved short-lived. Fueled by overwhelming support from fans and fellow wrestlers, Killings made a stunning comeback at Money In The Bank. Returning under his real name, he unveiled a fresh persona, declaring to the WWE Universe that “Ron Killings” was officially back.

Could Ron Killings find himself back in a TNA ring, whether for a full run or just a special appearance? He is not ruling it out.

“The sky’s the limit. It’s professional wrestling, and I’m driving now. I kinda do what I want to do,” Truth said during a media scrum with WrestleZone over SummerSlam weekend.

With WWE and TNA’s ongoing partnership, the possibility is very real. This year alone has seen multiple crossover moments between the brands, bringing fresh excitement to fans. NXT’s Trick Williams currently holds the TNA World Championship, while NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne is also reigning as the TNA Knockouts Champion.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).