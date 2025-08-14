×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Nese Takes On Role as AEW Backstage Producer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 14, 2025
Tony Nese Takes On Role as AEW Backstage Producer

AEW star Tony Nese is now working as a backstage producer. According to Fightful Select, Nese has been serving as a coach and agent for some time, a role that was not publicly known until now. Although he was listed for a match on AEW Collision last Saturday, he has been wrestling less frequently, appearing regularly on Ring of Honor TV with his tag team partner Ariya Daivari.

With two decades of wrestling experience, Nese has competed across various promotions, including the independent circuit, TNA, WWE, and AEW. His last match in AEW occurred on March 5, 2025, against The Outrunners, and he last participated in ROH at Supercard of Honor 2025 Zero Hour on July 11, 2025, losing alongside Daivari.

In his new role as a producer, Nese will leverage his experience to assist and mentor other wrestlers as they produce their matches.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy