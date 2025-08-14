Tony Nese Takes On Role as AEW Backstage Producer

AEW star Tony Nese is now working as a backstage producer. According to Fightful Select, Nese has been serving as a coach and agent for some time, a role that was not publicly known until now. Although he was listed for a match on AEW Collision last Saturday, he has been wrestling less frequently, appearing regularly on Ring of Honor TV with his tag team partner Ariya Daivari.

With two decades of wrestling experience, Nese has competed across various promotions, including the independent circuit, TNA, WWE, and AEW. His last match in AEW occurred on March 5, 2025, against The Outrunners, and he last participated in ROH at Supercard of Honor 2025 Zero Hour on July 11, 2025, losing alongside Daivari.

In his new role as a producer, Nese will leverage his experience to assist and mentor other wrestlers as they produce their matches.