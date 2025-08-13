Torrie Wilson Says The Door Is Still Open For One More WWE Match

Torrie Wilson has revealed she is not completely ruling out stepping back into a WWE ring for one last match. Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted the idea is still in the back of her mind and could happen if the right opportunity came along.

“Well, I feel like if you’ve ever been in wrestling, the door is never completely closed,” Wilson said. “Um, but people ask me a lot like, ‘Do you have another match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course.’ Like, if something awesome came along, how would I not have that in me?”

Wilson, who stepped away from full-time competition in 2008, said that if she were to return, she would want to give fans a match worth remembering. She stressed that she would hold herself to a high standard, ensuring the performance showcased her athleticism.

“I wouldn’t want to go back and do something that didn’t make people go, ‘Oh, wow. She is an athlete, right?’” she explained. “Um, so I would want to, I guess, make myself proud.”

The former Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era star has made a handful of WWE appearances since retiring, with her most recent match being in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.