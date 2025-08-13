Carlos Silva Confirms New TNA Video Game Is Now A Priority

TNA President Carlos Silva has revealed that a new TNA video game is now officially on his radar.

It has been almost two decades since the promotion’s only console release, “TNA Impact!” in 2008, but Silva told the Daily Star that the idea is back on the table. He explained that while launching a game was not a priority during his first six months in charge, recent company milestones have now made it a viable focus.

“In terms of the game, we didn’t set that as a priority in these first six months since I’ve been here, but it’s now gotten added to the list,” Silva said. “We just had to do some things to really drive and create the kind of stuff that we had with Slammiversary. Like everything in an organization, if you do too many things, you don’t get anything done. So we had to concentrate on some successes, but I think now coming out of some success, we can now put that on the docket and look to understand where we go with a TNA game, for sure.”

When asked whether TNA’s ongoing partnership with WWE has helped open the door for projects like a video game or new TV deals, Silva made it clear that the collaboration has been invaluable.

“Everything, everything’s open , it’s opened doors everywhere,” Silva said. “And I think it’s been the power of the partnership. It’s been a big benefit for TNA, and we appreciate everything that WWE and NXT has done. And they’ve done it, like, with pleasure. They’ve made it a true partnership.”

TNA is currently pursuing a new media rights deal valued at around $10 million per year, with Silva hoping to finalise an agreement in the coming months.

