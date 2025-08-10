×
John Cena Opens Up About How He Met His Wife in Unexpected Super Bowl Encounter

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
WWE legend John Cena rarely opens up about his personal life, but in a rare interview on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the 17-time World Champion shared the movie-like tale of how he met his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Their first meeting, Cena admits, was completely accidental and set the stage for a deep connection.

Filming a movie in Vancouver during Super Bowl Sunday, Cena was convinced by a friend to leave his hotel room and watch the game at a small bar. A passionate New England Patriots fan, Cena was initially reluctant, fearing he might "jinx" his team. However, his friend convinced him to join, with the condition of finding a quiet spot to watch the game.

“We went to this hole in the wall, and in walks a group of four, and I can’t take my eyes off of Shay. She wasn’t supposed to be there either,” Cena recalled. The two sat across from each other at the bar, exchanging glances throughout the game, but Cena couldn’t find the courage to speak to her.

That was until fate intervened. “After the game, one of her friends asked for a picture with me, and that was my opening,” Cena said. “I asked for her number, and she said yes. As I was leaving, I stopped, went into a back alley, and said, ‘I need to spend more time with you.’”

The pair set up a date for the following Wednesday, where they shared a seven-hour conversation, sparking the beginning of their relationship. Cena fondly remembers their deep connection, saying, “We sat down at six, and they kicked us out at one in the morning... just me and her talking. And then we did it again, and we did it again.”

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2020. Now, as Cena embarks on his WWE farewell tour, which will wrap up at the end of 2025, he admits that his decision to step away from full-time wrestling is partly motivated by his desire to spend more time with his wife. “I want more of those nights,” Cena shared.

