WWE Eyeing Konnan for Legends Deal Following Acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA

WWE made a significant announcement during the WrestleMania 41 Countdown Show, revealing that it has officially acquired Lucha Libre AAA. Konnan, a former WCW star and longtime collaborator with AAA, was featured on commentary alongside Corey Graves during the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide premium live event.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE has shown strong interest in offering Konnan a legends deal, which would be separate from his current work with AAA. The update also discussed Konnan's long-standing distance from WWE, given his deep involvement with AAA, his podcast, and his outspoken nature over the years. However, with the new acquisition, things are now a bit more streamlined, making a potential partnership with WWE more feasible than ever. As noted on the show:

“WWE is said to have strong interest in signing Konnan to a legends deal, separate from his ongoing involvement with AAA… Konnan has been distant from the WWE for a very long time. He’s been involved with Triple A. He has his own podcast. He’s been a little outspoken, but nothing crazy. Just don’t think people ever saw this coming. Now that they’re with AAA, it’s a little easier.”

On today’s episode of WrestleVotes Radio, we chat all things SummerSlam, Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, Cody Rhodes’ future, Sol Ruca hype, and… Konnan?



