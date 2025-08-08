×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Eyeing Konnan for Legends Deal Following Acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 08, 2025
WWE Eyeing Konnan for Legends Deal Following Acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA

WWE made a significant announcement during the WrestleMania 41 Countdown Show, revealing that it has officially acquired Lucha Libre AAA. Konnan, a former WCW star and longtime collaborator with AAA, was featured on commentary alongside Corey Graves during the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide premium live event.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE has shown strong interest in offering Konnan a legends deal, which would be separate from his current work with AAA. The update also discussed Konnan's long-standing distance from WWE, given his deep involvement with AAA, his podcast, and his outspoken nature over the years. However, with the new acquisition, things are now a bit more streamlined, making a potential partnership with WWE more feasible than ever. As noted on the show:

“WWE is said to have strong interest in signing Konnan to a legends deal, separate from his ongoing involvement with AAA… Konnan has been distant from the WWE for a very long time. He’s been involved with Triple A. He has his own podcast. He’s been a little outspoken, but nothing crazy. Just don’t think people ever saw this coming. Now that they’re with AAA, it’s a little easier.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE NXT Live

August 8, 2025 at

Davenport, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 8, 2025 at

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 8th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Aug. 9th 2025

#collision

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy