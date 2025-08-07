×
The Gates of Agony Sign Multi-Year AEW Contracts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
The Gates of Agony Sign Multi-Year AEW Contracts

AEW’s powerhouse tag team The Gates of Agony are not going anywhere. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona have officially signed new long-term, multi-year contracts with All Elite Wrestling, locking them in for the foreseeable future.

The updated deal follows online buzz sparked by photos shared by both men alongside AEW President Tony Khan. Their re-signing comes as the duo enters a new chapter in their AEW journey.

Originally debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in 2022, Kaun and Liona quickly found success, capturing the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles twice as part of The Mogul Embassy with Brian Cage.

Now, they have split from that faction and aligned with Ricochet, serving as the muscle behind the former WWE star’s AEW run. The new trio recently competed in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, coming up short against Brody King and Bandido, also known as Brodido.

Despite the loss, the long-term contracts and renewed focus suggest The Gates of Agony are set for a major run in AEW’s tag team division.

