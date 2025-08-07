×
The Undertaker Says He Would Come Out of Retirement to Face GUNTHER

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, the WWE legend stunned fans by revealing the one active WWE Superstar who could tempt him back into the ring, none other than “The Ring General” GUNTHER. The former Intercontinental Champion was a guest on the podcast and appeared visibly moved as he heard the praise live. The Undertaker admitted GUNTHER would be his ideal opponent if he were ever to return for one more match.

The idea of GUNTHER facing The Undertaker has long circulated among fans as a dream showdown between a current powerhouse and one of WWE’s most iconic figures. Although such a bout remains unlikely, the mutual respect shared on-air between the two performers made the fantasy feel a little closer to reality.

GUNTHER expressed gratitude and humility while addressing the possibility of the match, acknowledging how much it would mean to him personally.

“Oh yeah, for sure. I mean, I would need to listen, He’s the same. I’m the young boy in that.”

His words reflected a traditional reverence often seen in wrestling’s old-school mentality. Despite his modern dominance and reputation as one of the most brutal technicians in WWE today, GUNTHER deferred to The Undertaker’s legendary stature with clear admiration.

When asked how he would approach such a bout, GUNTHER explained his game plan with a touch of humor. Referencing The Undertaker’s famously long entrance, he joked about making sure to stay warmed up before the bell.

“I would definitely cut a promo where I demand to walk out second in that match, because if I walk out first, after that entrance, I’m cool down again… I think I would have pushed it just for my entertainment. Let’s see how far I can push it with the chops until things fall apart… It would have been good. It would have been a really good match.”

