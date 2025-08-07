AEW Collision Match Card Revealed for August 9 Live Broadcast

AEW has revealed three matches set for the Saturday, August 9 edition of Collision, which will air live and feature championship stakes and trios action across both the men's and women's divisions.

In a major six-man tag team contest, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will unite with JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey to take on the hard-hitting LFI trio of Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico. This comes after escalating tensions between Hangman and Rush in recent weeks, with both sides now ready for a full-blown collision.

The new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is also scheduled to put his title on the line for the first time. Fletcher will defend against NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii, just one week after dethroning Dustin Rhodes in a brutal street fight. Saturday will mark Fletcher’s first test as champion against one of the toughest competitors in the business.

In women’s division action, Willow Nightingale will join forces with Tay Melo and Queen Aminata to battle The Triangle of Madness , the fearsome group of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. The faction has made waves with their aggressive style, while Willow and her team will be looking to send a strong message ahead of the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

AEW Collision – Saturday, August 9 Lineup: