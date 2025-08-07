AEW Tag Title Tournament Finals Set: FTR vs Brodido

The AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament finals are officially set following an action-packed edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Brodido, the unexpected duo of ROH World Champion Bandido and House of Black’s Brody King, scored a major upset over the Young Bucks to advance to the final round. The win came after Bandido pinned Matt Jackson clean in the center of the ring, following a unique assisted monkey flip spin executed with the power of King.

They will now face FTR in the finals of the tournament, although a date for the match has not yet been confirmed. The winners will go on to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London, England, where they will challenge current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, made up of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

FTR, the decorated team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, are aiming to secure their third AEW Tag Team Championship reign. Their path to the finals included victories over JetSpeed and the Bang Bang Gang. Meanwhile, Brodido earned their spot with wins over the Gates of Agony and the Young Bucks.

Although the four finalists have crossed paths in multi-man matches, this will mark their first-ever traditional tag team bout against one another.